El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - All you need to know

La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid will square off in the first 'El Clasico' of the season at the Camp Nou stadium on Saturday.

Both teams had lost their previous games in the Spanish top division -- a 1-0 away loss to Getafe for Barca and a similar home defeat against Cadiz for Real.

Reigning champion Real Madrid sits third in the 2020-21 La Liga standings, with 10 points from five games. Meanwhile, Barcelona occupies the ninth spot, with seven points having played a match lesser.

When is the El Clasico game happening?

The El Clasico clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF is on October 24, Saturday.

Where is the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid taking place?

This La Liga fixture will be taking place at Barcelona's home stadium, Camp Nou.

What time does the El Clasico match begin?

The first El Clasico of the 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin at a timing of 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the Barcelona-Real Madrid outing live in India?

There is no live broadcast for La Liga on Indian TV channels this season.

Where will the El Clasico be streamed live online?

However, Facebook will provide live streaming online for the El Clasico and all other La Liga matches this edition.