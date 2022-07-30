Football

FA Community Shield: When and Where to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool?

Saturday’s game would also provide the new signings of both sides, like Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, with their first experience of English football.

Team Sportstar
30 July, 2022 16:47 IST
Jurgen Klopp would be looking to pull one over his rival, Pep Guardiola in the FA Community Shield.

Jurgen Klopp would be looking to pull one over his rival, Pep Guardiola in the FA Community Shield. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Liverpool and Manchester City will face off in the official curtain-raiser of the English football season in the FA Community Shield on Saturday at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Saturday’s Community Shield, played between the Premier League and FA cup winners of last season, will be the 100th edition of it.

Klopp on Liverpool’s quadruple woe: Took just a day to get over it

The match will be continuation of the rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. The duo has dominated English football in recent years. Guardiola’s City qualified for the showpiece event by being the 2021-2022 Premier League winner, while Klopp’s Liverpool made the cut, having won the FA cup earlier this year.

The game also provides the new signings of both sides, like Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, their first experience of English football.

Why is the match not happening at Wembley?

Traditionally, the one-off game happens at Wembley. But this time, the match was shifted to the home ground of Premier League side Leicester City as Wembley will host the finals of the Women’s Euro on Sunday.

When is it happening?

The 2022 FA Community Shield will happen on July 30, 9:30 IST.

How to watch FA Community Shield?

The Liverpool-City game can be watched either on Sony broadcast or through SonyLiv.

Injury Concerns

Klopp will miss the service of goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota due to injuries while City will be without defender Aymeric Laporte.

