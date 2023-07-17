MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CONCACAF Gold Cup final: Gimenez’s 88th-minute goal leads Mexico to a 1-0 win over Panama

The victory was a welcome one for Mexico, which had failed to make it beyond the group stage at last year’s World Cup.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 11:22 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez and his teammates celebrate the Gold Cup final victory against Panama at SoFi Stadium.
Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez and his teammates celebrate the Gold Cup final victory against Panama at SoFi Stadium. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez and his teammates celebrate the Gold Cup final victory against Panama at SoFi Stadium. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Second-half substitute Santiago Gimenez scored with two minutes left to give Mexico a 1-0 win over Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final on Sunday and secure a record-extending ninth title for ‘El Tri’.

Edson Alvarez found Gimenez near midfield before the 22-year-old raced past two defenders and slotted home with his left foot for an 88th-minute winner that sent the sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium into a frenzy.

The victory was a welcome one for Mexico, which had failed to make it beyond the group stage at last year’s World Cup.

It also denied underdogs Panama its first Gold Cup title.

Read More: Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

Mexico looked to have broken the deadlock in the 33rd minute but Henry Martin’s goal was disallowed for offside after a VAR review. It had another excellent opportunity just before the break but Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera denied it again.

Panama’s Harold Cummings was shown a second yellow card in the 63rd minute but the referee reversed his decision after it was determined there was no contact on the play.

Panama’s best chance came in the 87th minute but Edgar Barcenas’ long range shot sailed wide of goal.

Gimenez, who had only been on the pitch a few minutes, then came up with the only goal of the game.

Related stories

Related Topics

CONCACAF /

CONCACAF Gold Cup /

Mexico /

Panama

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CONCACAF Gold Cup final: Gimenez’s 88th-minute goal leads Mexico to a 1-0 win over Panama
    Reuters
  2. WATCH | Don’t judge Gill’s batting position based on one innings, says batting coach Rathour
    PTI
  3. Suns trade Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year contract - Reports
    AP
  4. Marketa Vondrousova’s stunning Wimbledon triumph: Records the Czech player made with maiden Grand Slam win
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA WWC 2023: Co-host Australia calls out World Cup pay disparity
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. CONCACAF Gold Cup final: Gimenez’s 88th-minute goal leads Mexico to a 1-0 win over Panama
    Reuters
  2. FIFA WWC 2023: Co-host Australia calls out World Cup pay disparity
    Reuters
  3. MLS: Inter Miami completes signing of midfielder Busquets
    Reuters
  4. In Pictures: Inter Miami officially unveils Lionel Messi
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CONCACAF Gold Cup final: Gimenez’s 88th-minute goal leads Mexico to a 1-0 win over Panama
    Reuters
  2. WATCH | Don’t judge Gill’s batting position based on one innings, says batting coach Rathour
    PTI
  3. Suns trade Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year contract - Reports
    AP
  4. Marketa Vondrousova’s stunning Wimbledon triumph: Records the Czech player made with maiden Grand Slam win
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA WWC 2023: Co-host Australia calls out World Cup pay disparity
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment