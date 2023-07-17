MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea sign Brazilian youngster Angelo from Santos

Angelo arrives at the London club after making 129 appearances for Santos across all competitions, scoring five goals and making 10 assists.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 06:57 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Angelo Gabriel is the latest talent from Brazil to make their way to Europe, with Chelsea signing him on a long-term contract
infoIcon

Chelsea have signed Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The terms of the deal were not revealed but British media reported the 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract after Chelsea paid 15 million euros to the Brazilian Serie A side.

Read More: Wales captain Ramsey back at Cardiff on two-year deal

Angelo arrives at the London club after making 129 appearances for Santos across all competitions, scoring five goals and making 10 assists.

The Brazil U-20 international became the youngest player to debut in the Brazilian top flight at 15 years and 308 days in 2020, beating the previous record that was held by Pele.

He is also the youngest player to score in Copa Libertadores history.

Gabriel joins the likes of Nicholas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Kendry Paez, Diego Moreira and Dujuan Richards in signing for the five-time Premier League winners.

