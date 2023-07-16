MagazineBuy Print

Harry Maguire removed as Manchester United captain after discussions with Ten Hag

Harry Maguire confirmed on Sunday that he would no longer serve as Manchester United captain for the upcoming season. after discussions with manager Erik Ten Hag. .

Published : Jul 16, 2023 21:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United's Harry Maguire REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
Manchester United’s Harry Maguire REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United's Harry Maguire REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Harry Maguire confirmed on Sunday that he would no longer serve as Manchester United captain for the upcoming season. after discussions with manager Erik Ten Hag.

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt,” Maguire tweeted.

“So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.”

“Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It’s one of the greatest honours in club football. I’ve done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field.

I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

Harry Maguire joined the Red Devils from Leicester City in 2019 and since then, has made 118 appearances for the club.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Harry Maguire

