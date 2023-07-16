MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Harry Kane has clearly signalled to join Bayern Munich,’ says Hoeness

The German champion is said to be intent on securing the signing of England’s record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 17:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Harry Kane applauds during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C qualification match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford. 
Harry Kane applauds during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C qualification match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Harry Kane applauds during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C qualification match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeness has expressed confidence that England captain Harry Kane will join the German giants from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane “has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision (to join Bayern this summer) has been taken and if he sticks to that, then we’ll get him because Tottenham will have to give way”, Hoeness said.

Inter Milan, Chelsea or where? Future looks uncertain for Romelu Lukaku

It has been reported that Bayern has agreed on personal terms with Kane, but an initial 70-million-euro ($76-million) bid was rejected by Spurs who are said to be demanding at least 100 million euros to part with their talismanic striker who has been included in the London club’s squad for their pre-season Asia-Pacific tour.

The German champion is said to be intent on securing the signing of England’s record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024.

Kane’s camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern needs an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham to seal the transfer.

Hoeness said Kane “wants to play in an international competition and Tottenham are not qualified next season” for Europe “unlike our club”.

The striker “now has the chance to come play for one of the best clubs in Europe”, added Hoeness, a member of a Bayern committee overseeing this summer’s recruitment alongside Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Jan-Christian Dreesen and coach Thomas Tuchel.

Hoeness admitted that negotiating with Spurs president Daniel Levy was not easy.

Levy, he said, is “intelligent and we first have to get him to a stage where he will figure out an amount” for the transfer.

“He is trying to buy time, he is a seasoned professional, I appreciate him a lot. But on the other hand, we weren’t born yesterday.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Uli Hoeness /

Harry Kane /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. INDW vs BANW 1st ODI, Highlights: India’s batting implodes as Bangladesh registers 40-run win; leads series 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Harry Kane has clearly signalled to join Bayern Munich,’ says Hoeness
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023: Owen Coyle returns to Chennaiyin FC as manager
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul wins silver in 5000m, Ankita settles for bronze
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ‘Harry Kane has clearly signalled to join Bayern Munich,’ says Hoeness
    AFP
  2. Xavi Simons leaves PSV Eindhoven, returns to Paris Saint-Germain
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023: Owen Coyle returns to Chennaiyin FC as manager
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA WWC 2023: Germany can learn from previous heartbreak, Schuller says ahead of World Cup
    Reuters
  5. MLS: Inter Miami sink to rock bottom ahead of Messi unveiling
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. INDW vs BANW 1st ODI, Highlights: India’s batting implodes as Bangladesh registers 40-run win; leads series 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘Harry Kane has clearly signalled to join Bayern Munich,’ says Hoeness
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023: Owen Coyle returns to Chennaiyin FC as manager
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul wins silver in 5000m, Ankita settles for bronze
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment