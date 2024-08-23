MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Napoli’s Conte focused on football ahead of Bologna game

His side suffered a 3-0 loss at Hellas Verona on the opening day and after fielding question after question regarding the club's ambitions in the transfer market before that game, he was in no mood for a repeat.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 22:29 IST - 2 MINS READ

FILE PHOTO - Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions from the sidelines during the English Premier League match in London, | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO - Tottenham’s head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions from the sidelines during the English Premier League match in London, | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli manager Antonio Conte had no interest in speaking about the transfer window and only wanted to talk about football and its next Serie A game with Bologna, when he faced reporters on Friday.

His side suffered a 3-0 loss at Hellas Verona on the opening day and after fielding question after question regarding the club’s ambitions in the transfer market before that game, he was in no mood for a repeat.

“Let’s redirect the press conference immediately,” Conte told reporters.

“Last week we had a press conference where we spoke only about the transfer market. I received zero questions about Verona, or maybe one, there was no talk of football, and then what happened, happened.

“Regarding the market you need to ask the club, but I see you are quite informed because I also read about it through you. Let’s focus everything around the game, it’s more important for me.”

Napoli, who finished 10th last season having won the Scudetto the previous campaign, has been relatively quiet on the transfer front as it waits for an acceptable offer for want-away striker Victor Osimhen.

Conte, who took charge in June, had spoken about needing to reconstruct at the club, and perhaps the humbling at Verona underlined that.

“Maybe it was good that this blow came immediately, it brought us back to reality, me, the club and fans, the players perhaps,” Conte said.

ALSO READ | Chelsea head coach Maresca says club may sign another striker

“What makes me happy is to have perceived that the players understood well what happened, I saw in them great motivation to start again and get out of these difficulties.

“When things go well, everyone is good, in difficulties you see real men. We can also lose, but not in that way.”

Conte now wants everyone to put that game behind them as it prepares to host Bologna on Sunday, a team who finished fifth last season to qualify for the Champions League.

“I understand the difficulties, the second half in Verona can leave an aftermath, but we don’t have time, not on the pitch and not in the stands,” he said.

“There is an important game, three points, and all of us have to send a signal.”

