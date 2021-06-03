Copa America 2021 schedule: Full list of fixtures, kickoff time in IST, venues, where to watch matches live in India

Host Brazil will open its Copa America 2021 campaign against Venezuela in the capital Brasilia on June 14 while the final will be played at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Wednesday.

The tournament, held over from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was shifted to Brazil on Monday after original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia were replaced at the last minute.

It will be the second time in a row the tournament has been hosted in Brazil and comes despite concerns about the health situation in the country. Brazil reported 100,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with more than 2,500 deaths.

Rio is the only city where two stadiums will be used, with the other venues in Goiania and Cuiaba.

The semifinals are scheduled for the Nilton Santos Stadium on July 6 and the Mane Garrincha a day later.

The Maracana will host the final, the only match to be played there, on July 11.

(With inputs from Reuters; all timings and date are in IST)

GROUP STAGE

Date Match Venue Kickoff time (in IST) Monday, June 14 Brazil vs Venezuela Mane Garrincha 2:30 AM Monday, June 14 Colombia vs Ecuador Arena Pantanal 5:30 AM Tuesday, June 15 Argentina vs Chile Nilton Santos 2:30 AM Tuesday, June 15 Paraguay vs Bolivia Olimpico 5:30 AM Friday, June 18 Colombia vs Venezuela Olimpico 2:30 AM Friday, June 18 Peru vs Brazil Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Saturday, June 19 Chile vs Bolivia Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM Saturday, June 19 Argentina vs Uruguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Monday, June 21 Venezuela vs Ecuador Nilton Santos 2:30 AM Monday, June 21 Colombia vs Peru Olimpico 5:30 AM Tuesday, June 22 Uruguay vs Chile Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM Tuesday, June 22 Argentina vs Paraguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Thursday, June 24 Ecuador vs Peru Olimpico 2:30 AM Thursday, June 24 Colombia vs Brazil Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Friday, June 25 Bolivia vs Uruguay Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM Friday, June 25 Chile vs Paraguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Monday, June 28 Brazil vs Ecuador Olimpico 2:30 AM Monday, June 28 Venezuela vs Peru Mane Garrincha 2:30 AM Tuesday, June 29 Uruguay vs Paraguay Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Tuesday, June 29 Bolivia vs Argentina Arena Pantanal 5:30 AM

QUARTERFINALS

Date Match Venue Kickoff time (in IST) Saturday, July 3 2B vs 3A Olimpico 2:30 AM Saturday, July 3 1B vs 4A Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Sunday, July 4 2A vs 3B Mane Garrincha 3:30 AM Sunday, July 4 1A vs 4B Olimpico 6:30 AM

SEMIFINALS

Date Match Venue Kickoff time (in IST) Tuesday, July 6 WQF1 vs WQF2 Nilton Santos 4:30 AM Wednesday, July 7 WQF3 vs WQF4 Mane Garrincha 6:30 AM

THIRD AND FOURTH PLACE

Date Match Venue Kickoff time (in IST) Saturday, July 10 LSF2 vs LSF1 Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM

FINAL

Date Match Venue Kickoff time (in IST) Saturday, July 11 WSF2 vs WSF1 Maracana 5:30 AM

WHERE TO WATCH COPA AMERICA 2021 IN INDIA?

The tournament will be telecast live in five languages including English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels starting June 14. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLiv.