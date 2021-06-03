Football Football Copa America 2021 schedule: Full list of fixtures, kickoff time in IST, venues, where to watch matches live in India Copa America 2021 fixtures list: Here is the complete match list of the tournament, which will take place at five venues this season — Mane Garrincha, Arena Pantanal, Nilton Santos, Olimpico, and Maracana. Team Sportstar Kolkata 03 June, 2021 14:55 IST FILE PHOTO: Brazil players celebrate with the Copa America 2019 trophy. - AFP Team Sportstar Kolkata 03 June, 2021 14:55 IST Host Brazil will open its Copa America 2021 campaign against Venezuela in the capital Brasilia on June 14 while the final will be played at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Wednesday.The tournament, held over from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was shifted to Brazil on Monday after original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia were replaced at the last minute.It will be the second time in a row the tournament has been hosted in Brazil and comes despite concerns about the health situation in the country. Brazil reported 100,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with more than 2,500 deaths.Rio is the only city where two stadiums will be used, with the other venues in Goiania and Cuiaba.The semifinals are scheduled for the Nilton Santos Stadium on July 6 and the Mane Garrincha a day later.The Maracana will host the final, the only match to be played there, on July 11.(With inputs from Reuters; all timings and date are in IST)GROUP STAGEDateMatchVenueKickoff time (in IST)Monday, June 14Brazil vs VenezuelaMane Garrincha2:30 AMMonday, June 14Colombia vs EcuadorArena Pantanal5:30 AMTuesday, June 15Argentina vs ChileNilton Santos2:30 AMTuesday, June 15Paraguay vs BoliviaOlimpico5:30 AMFriday, June 18Colombia vs VenezuelaOlimpico2:30 AMFriday, June 18Peru vs BrazilNilton Santos5:30 AMSaturday, June 19Chile vs BoliviaArena Pantanal2:30 AMSaturday, June 19Argentina vs UruguayMane Garrincha5:30 AMMonday, June 21Venezuela vs EcuadorNilton Santos2:30 AMMonday, June 21Colombia vs PeruOlimpico5:30 AMTuesday, June 22Uruguay vs ChileArena Pantanal2:30 AMTuesday, June 22Argentina vs ParaguayMane Garrincha5:30 AMThursday, June 24Ecuador vs PeruOlimpico2:30 AMThursday, June 24Colombia vs BrazilNilton Santos5:30 AMFriday, June 25Bolivia vs UruguayArena Pantanal2:30 AMFriday, June 25Chile vs ParaguayMane Garrincha5:30 AMMonday, June 28Brazil vs EcuadorOlimpico2:30 AMMonday, June 28Venezuela vs PeruMane Garrincha2:30 AMTuesday, June 29Uruguay vs ParaguayNilton Santos5:30 AMTuesday, June 29Bolivia vs ArgentinaArena Pantanal5:30 AMQUARTERFINALSDateMatchVenueKickoff time (in IST)Saturday, July 32B vs 3AOlimpico2:30 AMSaturday, July 31B vs 4ANilton Santos5:30 AMSunday, July 42A vs 3BMane Garrincha3:30 AMSunday, July 41A vs 4BOlimpico6:30 AMSEMIFINALSDateMatchVenueKickoff time (in IST)Tuesday, July 6WQF1 vs WQF2Nilton Santos4:30 AMWednesday, July 7WQF3 vs WQF4Mane Garrincha6:30 AMTHIRD AND FOURTH PLACEDateMatchVenueKickoff time (in IST)Saturday, July 10LSF2 vs LSF1Mane Garrincha5:30 AMFINALDateMatchVenueKickoff time (in IST)Saturday, July 11WSF2 vs WSF1Maracana5:30 AMWHERE TO WATCH COPA AMERICA 2021 IN INDIA?The tournament will be telecast live in five languages including English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels starting June 14. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLiv. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.