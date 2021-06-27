Football Football Copa America: Ecuador midfielder Diaz has COVID-19 ahead of Brazil match Ecuador midfielder Damian Diaz has tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of his side's Copa America game against Brazil. AP SAO PAULO 27 June, 2021 10:41 IST The Ecuador team said on social media that Damian Diaz was in "great conditions, isolated" and that he was the only player in the squad who tested positive for COVID-19. - AP AP SAO PAULO 27 June, 2021 10:41 IST Ecuador midfielder Damian Diaz tested positive for the coronavirus, a day before the side's Copa America match against Brazil.Diaz was in "great conditions, isolated," Ecuador said on social media. He was the only player in the squad who tested positive, the team added.RELATED| Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela in the race for last two spots in Copa America quarterfinals Ecuador will qualify for the quarterfinal if it beats Group B leader and defending champion Brazil at Eastadio Olimpico in Goiania on Sunday. The host is expected to not field a full strength side as it has already topped the group.CONMEBOL said on Friday there were 166 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America, from all tests up to last Monday. Most of the cases were outsourced workers who were yet to be vaccinated. CONMEBOL said it has no control over why those people didn’t get their shots. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :