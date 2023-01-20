Football

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid rallies past Villarreal; Barcelona beats Ceuta

Dani Ceballos scored Madrid’s first goal with a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 86th minute to give his team victory in Villarreal.

AP
Madrid 20 January, 2023 12:10 IST
Madrid 20 January, 2023 12:10 IST
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during Spain’s Copa del Rey round of 16 match against Villarreal CF on January 19, 2023. 

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during Spain’s Copa del Rey round of 16 match against Villarreal CF on January 19, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Dani Ceballos scored Madrid’s first goal with a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 86th minute to give his team victory in Villarreal.

Real Madrid appeared on the verge of elimination from the Copa del Rey, facing another demoralizing blow just days after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to rival Barcelona in Saudi Arabia.

But with three goals in less than 30 minutes on Thursday, Madrid rallied to overcome a two-goal deficit in the first half and defeated Villarreal 3-2 to advance to the Copa quarterfinals for the second straight season.

Also Read
Guardiola: ‘Arsenal will destroy us, if we don’t improve’

Barcelona earlier Thursday advanced with a 5-0 rout of third-division club Ceuta, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice.

Dani Ceballos scored Madrid’s first goal with a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 86th minute to give his team victory in Villarreal. He had set up Vinícius Júnior’s goal in the 57th to start the comeback, and Éder Militão got the equalizer in the 70th.

“Things changed in the second half after a poor start,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “I told the players they had to wake up. We lost too many duels.” Villarreal, trying to return to the last eight after a round-of-32 exit last season, had taken a comfortable lead with goals by Étienne Capoue in the fourth minute and Samuel Chukwueze in the 42nd.

Madrid, which was eliminated by Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals last season, had lost 2-1 at Villarreal in its last Spanish league match, dropping three points behind leader Barcelona.

“I think we played better than they did again,” Villarreal coach Quique Setién said. “You always have to be careful with Real Madrid.” Ancelotti said he was annoyed at Rodrygo for apparently being upset at his substitution.

Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna have also advanced to the Copa quarterfinals.

The draw for the last-eight matchups will be on Friday.

Defending champion Real Betis was eliminated by Osasuna in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.

BARCELONA CRUISES Barcelona kept momentum from its Spanish Super Cup triumph by comfortably defeating Ceuta. The 3-1 win over Madrid in Saudi Arabia gave the Catalan club its first title since Lionel Messi left in 2021.

Raphinha opened the scoring on Thursday with a low left-footed shot from outside the penalty area in the 41st minute before Lewandowski added to the lead from inside the box after a pass by Franck Kessié in the 50th. Ansu Fati netted the third in a breakaway in the 70th, Kessié scored the fourth with a header in the 77th and Lewandowski found the net again with a low strike in the 90th.

“These matches can be difficult if you don’t play at 100%, so we had to take it very seriously,” Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto said.

“After the second goal things got a bit easier. We are happy to be through to the next round.” Barcelona didn’t make it past the round of 16 of the Copa last season, being eliminated by Athletic Bilbao. It had won five Copa trophies in seven seasons before that.

Ceuta had advanced past first-division club Elche in the round of 32.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us