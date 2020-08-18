Football Football Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille reports 3 coronavirus cases Marseille said that, in all, it had registered four confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last four days. Reuters PARIS 18 August, 2020 14:41 IST Marseille is due to play Saint Etienne on August 21 in the first match of the new season. - Getty Images Reuters PARIS 18 August, 2020 14:41 IST French Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday reported three cases of coronavirus, in a development that could jeopardise the re-start of the top-flight season.Marseille said that, in all, it had registered four confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last four days.Friday's Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and Saint Etienne has been postponed until mid-September, France's Ligue 1 said on Tuesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos