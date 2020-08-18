Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille reports 3 coronavirus cases

Football

Marseille said that, in all, it had registered four confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last four days.

Marseille

Marseille is due to play Saint Etienne on August 21 in the first match of the new season.   -  Getty Images

French Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday reported three cases of coronavirus, in a development that could jeopardise the re-start of the top-flight season.

Friday's Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and Saint Etienne has been postponed until mid-September, France's Ligue 1 said on Tuesday.

