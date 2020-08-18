Football Football David Silva returns to Spain to sign for Real Sociedad David Silva has joined Real Sociedad on a two-year deal after a successful decade-long career with Manchester City. Reuters Madrid 18 August, 2020 09:30 IST David Silva has joined La Liga side Real Sociedad on a two-year deal. - Getty Images/ File Image Reuters Madrid 18 August, 2020 09:30 IST Real Sociedad has signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva as a free agent, the La Liga side said in a statement on Monday.The former Spain international, 34, has left City after a decade of service in which he won 11 major trophies including four Premier League titles. OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| We are delighted to announce the signing of @21lva. The player joins Real as a free agent until June 30, 2022.#WelcomeDavid #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/PtqIkt4nJR— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 17, 2020 The Manchester outfit had announced earlier on Monday that it would be honouring the Spaniard by building a statue of him outside the Etihad Stadium.Sociedad, which finished sixth in La Liga, is one of the most attractive sides in the Spanish top-flight and was searching for a new play-maker after Martin Odegaard ended a one-year loan spell to return to Real Madrid. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos