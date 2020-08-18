Football

David Silva returns to Spain to sign for Real Sociedad

David Silva has joined Real Sociedad on a two-year deal after a successful decade-long career with Manchester City.

Reuters
Madrid 18 August, 2020 09:30 IST
David Silva

David Silva has joined La Liga side Real Sociedad on a two-year deal.   -  Getty Images/ File Image

Real Sociedad has signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva as a free agent, the La Liga side said in a statement on Monday.

The former Spain international, 34, has left City after a decade of service in which he won 11 major trophies including four Premier League titles.

 

The Manchester outfit had announced earlier on Monday that it would be honouring the Spaniard by building a statue of him outside the Etihad Stadium.

Sociedad, which finished sixth in La Liga, is one of the most attractive sides in the Spanish top-flight and was searching for a new play-maker after Martin Odegaard ended a one-year loan spell to return to Real Madrid.

