David Silva returns to Spain to sign for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad has signed former Manchester City midfielder David Silva as a free agent, the La Liga side said in a statement on Monday.

The former Spain international, 34, has left City after a decade of service in which he won 11 major trophies including four Premier League titles.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| We are delighted to announce the signing of @21lva. The player joins Real as a free agent until June 30, 2022.#WelcomeDavid #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/PtqIkt4nJR — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 17, 2020

The Manchester outfit had announced earlier on Monday that it would be honouring the Spaniard by building a statue of him outside the Etihad Stadium.

Sociedad, which finished sixth in La Liga, is one of the most attractive sides in the Spanish top-flight and was searching for a new play-maker after Martin Odegaard ended a one-year loan spell to return to Real Madrid.