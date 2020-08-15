Football Football Benfica signs Vertonghen on three-year deal Jan Vertonghen has joined Portuguese club Benfica on a three-year deal. Reuters 15 August, 2020 11:34 IST Jan Vertonghen joins Benfica on a free transfer after he left Spurs last month following the expiry of his contract at the Premier League club. - Twitter @SLBenfica Reuters 15 August, 2020 11:34 IST Benfica has completed the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen on a three-year deal, the Portuguese club announced on Friday.Vertonghen joins Benfica on a free transfer after he left Spurs last month following the expiry of his contract at the Premier League club.RELATED| Arsenal confirms Willian signing on three-year deal He made 315 appearances for Spurs in all competitions during his eight-year stay at north London. ✍ Vertonghen assinou contrato com o Sport Lisboa e Benfica até 2023!#PeloBenfica pic.twitter.com/3jEraEmCy7— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) August 14, 2020 Benfica also announced the signing of Brazilian winger Everton Soares and German forward Luca Waldschmidt.Capped 118 times by Belgium, Vertonghen was part of the nation's 2018 World Cup squad that finished third in Russia. The 33-year-old has previously played for Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.Benfica finished second in the Portuguese top flight last season and will enter next season's Champions League at the third qualifying round stage. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos