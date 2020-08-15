Football

Benfica signs Vertonghen on three-year deal

Jan Vertonghen has joined Portuguese club Benfica on a three-year deal.

Reuters
15 August, 2020 11:34 IST
Jan Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen joins Benfica on a free transfer after he left Spurs last month following the expiry of his contract at the Premier League club.   -  Twitter @SLBenfica

Reuters
15 August, 2020 11:34 IST

Benfica has completed the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen on a three-year deal, the Portuguese club announced on Friday.

Vertonghen joins Benfica on a free transfer after he left Spurs last month following the expiry of his contract at the Premier League club.

RELATED| Arsenal confirms Willian signing on three-year deal

He made 315 appearances for Spurs in all competitions during his eight-year stay at north London.

 

Benfica also announced the signing of Brazilian winger Everton Soares and German forward Luca Waldschmidt.

Capped 118 times by Belgium, Vertonghen was part of the nation's 2018 World Cup squad that finished third in Russia. The 33-year-old has previously played for Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.

Benfica finished second in the Portuguese top flight last season and will enter next season's Champions League at the third qualifying round stage.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Special Editions

  Dugout videos

 Related