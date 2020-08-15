Benfica signs Vertonghen on three-year deal

Benfica has completed the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen on a three-year deal, the Portuguese club announced on Friday.

Vertonghen joins Benfica on a free transfer after he left Spurs last month following the expiry of his contract at the Premier League club.

He made 315 appearances for Spurs in all competitions during his eight-year stay at north London.

✍ Vertonghen assinou contrato com o Sport Lisboa e Benfica até 2023!#PeloBenfica pic.twitter.com/3jEraEmCy7 — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) August 14, 2020

Benfica also announced the signing of Brazilian winger Everton Soares and German forward Luca Waldschmidt.

Capped 118 times by Belgium, Vertonghen was part of the nation's 2018 World Cup squad that finished third in Russia. The 33-year-old has previously played for Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.

Benfica finished second in the Portuguese top flight last season and will enter next season's Champions League at the third qualifying round stage.