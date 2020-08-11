Football EPL EPL Spurs signs Southampton's Hojbjerg, Walker-Peters joins Saints Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that Spurs has paid Southampton 15 million pounds to sign the 25-year-old Hojbjerg. Reuters 11 August, 2020 22:50 IST Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Getty Images Reuters 11 August, 2020 22:50 IST Tottenham Hotspur has signed Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton with full back Kyle Walker-Peters moving in the opposite direction, the Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday.Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that Spurs has paid Southampton 15 million pounds ($19.64 million) to sign the 25-year-old Hojbjerg who had a year left on his contract.Hojbjerg made 134 appearances for Southampton in all competitions after joining the south-coast club from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in 2016.READ| Champions League quarterfinals Preview: Atalanta in action, Barcelona vs Bayern The Denmark international had been stripped of the Saints captaincy in June when he made his intention to leave the club clear to manager Ralph Hasenhuettl by refusing a contract extension.Southampton confirmed it had signed Walker-Peters, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the club.READ| Atletico says two players infected but squad cleared to travel Spurs finished the season sixth in the standings, securing a berth in next season's Europa League qualifiers, while Southampton came 11th.The new Premier League season begins on Sept. 12. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos