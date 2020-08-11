FC Goa signs Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez

Indian Super League club FC Goa on Tuesday completed the signing of Spaniard Ivan Gonzalez on a permanent deal after the defender ended his contract with Cultural Leonesa. Gonzalez signed an initial two-year contract, and became the club’s fifth acquisition this off-season.

“I have more to offer than just being a defender. I, of course, defend, but I like to play with the ball and build up the game from the back, and I think that is something I’m good at,” Gonzalez said in a media release issued by the club.

The 30-year-old came through the ranks at Real Madrid, joining the Spanish giant in 2002 from local club AD Parla at the age of 12. In the years to come, he would feature for the Real Madrid U-19 team before earning a promotion to Real Madrid C.

Gonzalez was the captain of Cultural Leonesa last season, a club with which he spent the last four seasons. Gonzalez was with Leonesa for five seasons in two different spells.

Over the years, he has also represented Racing Ferrol, UB Conquense and Deportivo B.