Football Football Jerry Lalrinzuala extends stay at Chennaiyin FC The left-back signs a new multi-year deal with Chennayin FC. PTI Chennai 30 July, 2020 12:49 IST Jerry Lalrinzuala. - V. GANESAN PTI Chennai 30 July, 2020 12:49 IST Left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala on Thursday extended his stay at the Chennaiyin FC by signing a new multi-year deal with the Indian Super League outfit.Jerry has so far made 65 appearances for the club and played a pivotal role in the 2017-18 ISL title triumph as he featured in all but one game in that campaign.“I am very happy to have extended my time at Chennaiyin after another memorable season last time out. My journey with the club so far has been an incredible learning experience; everyone associated with it over the years has moulded me into the footballer I am today,” the India international was quoted as saying in a press release.ALSO READ | East Bengal announces Bruto da Costa as new coach“I can’t wait to wear the CFC jersey again and continue fighting for our passionate supporters,” he added.‘Fantastic talent’Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, said, “Jerry is a fantastic talent whose qualities have been nurtured at Chennaiyin FC over the years. We are incredibly proud to see the progress he has made, becoming a tenacious and gritty presence who has been a vital component of our recent success. And we are excited to see him developing further and contributing to the club’s ambitions.”An AIFF Elite Academy graduate, Jerry joined CFC in 2016 and became the league’s youngest goal scorer in a game against FC Goa in the same year. He made his senior debut in June 2017 against Nepal in a friendly. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos