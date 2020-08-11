ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC unveils new logo

Hyderabad Football Club, which will be making its second appearance in the Indian Super League 2020-21 season, has unveiled a new logo which will be used in all forms of communication.

“The club’s new logo retains the primary assets of the original crest which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of Hyderabad, it’s contribution to Indian football along with the city’s rapidly evolving modern identity,” said Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC.

“It’s a start of the new and exciting era for all of us at Hyderabad FC, and we’re happy to share the evolution of the club’s logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and we felt this upgrade really helps us venture into a lot of things,” he added.

“In Hyderabad, football has always been our sport, so we’re proud to be presenting the new logo which salutes our rich footballing legacy, while embracing a modern Hyderabad,” he explained.

Tripuraneni also pointed out a few other changes for the next edition including the appointment of new coach Albert Roca and the 33-year-old experienced goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who played 85 ISL matches with a record 28 clean sheets.

“The coach has been working on the squad. The player policies will change going forward, the number of foreign players in the squad might reduce and Albert will plan keeping this in mind. No doubt, there is a lot of work to be done on and off the field to be the top club in the country and we are determined to put the best efforts and make it a successful season,” he said.