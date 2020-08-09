Football Football Mohun Bagan’s Baba Diawara returns home after nearly five months Mohun Bagan’s Senegalese striker Baba Diawara finally returned home on Sunday after being stranded in India since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. PTI 09 August, 2020 22:55 IST Diawara had scored the I-League title-winning goal for Mohan Bagan this season. (File photo) - Twitter/I-League PTI 09 August, 2020 22:55 IST Mohun Bagan’s Senegalese striker Baba Diawara finally returned home on Sunday after being stranded in India since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.Diawara had scored the I-League title-winning goal for Mohan Bagan this season. The 32-year-old and his family left for Dakar via Dubai, the club said in a statement.“Besides the travel arrangements, the club also organised their Covid-19 test which is mandatory for travelling,” it said.READ| I-League teams seek assurances from AIFF to start preparing for new season Diawara said, “I am really grateful to the club for looking after me and my family during this tough time. I thank the entire management especially the bosses for overseeing my stay as well as arranging my travel.”The former Sevilla striker’s 10th goal of the season had helped Mohun Bagan beat former champion Aizawl, seal its second I-League title with four rounds to spare.The Mariners last week had arranged for Daniel Cyrus’ return to Trinidad & Tobago. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos