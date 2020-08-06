Football Football Garcia inks two-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC Having represented Bengaluru FC in 2017-18, Garcia returned to the ISL during the 2018-19 with ATK and scored the winning goal against Chennaiyin FC. PTI Kolkata 06 August, 2020 18:57 IST Edu Garcia during his stint with ATK. (File Photo) - ISL MEDIA PTI Kolkata 06 August, 2020 18:57 IST Spanish mid-fielder Edu Garcia has signed a two-year deal with newly merged ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the Kolkata-based franchise of the Indian Super League announced on Thursday.Having represented Bengaluru FC in 2017-18, Garcia returned to the ISL for the second half of the 2018-19 with ATK and scored the winning goal against Chennaiyin FC to guide the team to a record third title last season.“I am very happy to continue playing in Kolkata and in the ISL for another two years. I am looking forward to wearing the Green and Maroon jersey and will give my best to the club,” the 30-year-old said in a statement.The former Real Zaragoza mid-fielder scored six goals and three assists for ATK last season, making him a key figure up front with Roy Krishna, David Williams and Javi Hernandez.With the signing, the Antonio Habas-coached side thus retained its quartet going into the 2020-21 season.ATK this season has acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in Kolkata heavyweights and reigning I-League champions Mohun Bagan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos