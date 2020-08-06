Odisha FC appoints Rogerio Ramos as goalkeeping coach for ISL 7

Odisha FC on Thursday appointed Brazilian Rogerio Ramos as the new goalkeeping coach of the team ahead of the seventh season of the Hero Indian Super League.

The former national team goalkeeping coach has signed a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based side.

Apart from the Indian senior and different national age group teams, Ramos was the goalkeeping coach of the Sudan national side.

The 46-year-old former professional goalkeeper was also active as a goalkeeping coach in various clubs like EC Santo Andre SP and EC Novo Hamburgo RS in Brazil, Mahindra United and Vasco Sports Club in India, Young In Academy in South Korea and NEA Salamina in Cyprus.

After joining Odisha FC, Ramos said, “I am really honoured to be representing Odisha FC for the next Indian Super League. ISL has become a football reference in India and to be a part of it is something remarkable.”

“Whoever knows me know the way I work and how I give whatever I have to benefit the club I am working with. I try to have full commitment with the staff, players and mainly with the goalkeepers to make this important sector of the team to work in perfect harmony with our Coach's philosophy to get the best results possible from the team,” he said.