Five from U-18 side handed Odisha FC contracts Defenders Jones Lalthakima and Ronaldo Wairokpam, midfielder Nischay Adhikari and forwards Rishab Dobriyal and Akshunna Tyagi have been drafted into the OFC senior team. Team Sportstar Bhubaneswar 29 July, 2020 20:27 IST Odisha FC has signed a host of youngsters ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season. - Odisha FC Team Sportstar Bhubaneswar 29 July, 2020 20:27 IST Five players from Odisha FC's under-18 side last season have signed professional contracts with the senior team.After an impressive season in the Hero Elite League, defenders Jones Lalthakima and Ronaldo Wairokpam, midfielder Nischay Adhikari and forwards Rishab Dobriyal and Akshunna Tyagi have been drafted into the OFC senior team ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League.RELATED| Stuart Baxter appointed as Odisha FC coach Club president Rohan Sharma said, "I am very happy to see our U-18 boys graduate to our senior squad. This is what Odisha FC is all about, developing our own talent for the team. Credit goes to U-18 coaching and scouting team for identifying and working on these boys so that they are able to take the next step."Credit must also go to the boys for working hard and achieving their first step into becoming key members of our squad. I hope they keep putting in the same drive and determination to become the stars we know they can be," he said.