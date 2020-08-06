Champions League

WATCH: Juventus' best home goals against French teams

Eventhough Juventus heads into the second leg of the round of 16 clash against Lyon trailing 1-0, it is very capable of scripting a comeback.

06 August, 2020 18:18 IST

PSG defender Dani Alves while at Juventus   -  Getty Images

Relive some of Juventus' best home goals against French opponents in European comeptitions. Check out incredible goals from the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Dani Alves and Zinedine Zidane.

 

 

