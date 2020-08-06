Football Champions League Champions League WATCH: Juventus' best home goals against French teams Eventhough Juventus heads into the second leg of the round of 16 clash against Lyon trailing 1-0, it is very capable of scripting a comeback. Team Sportstar 06 August, 2020 18:18 IST PSG defender Dani Alves while at Juventus - Getty Images Team Sportstar 06 August, 2020 18:18 IST Eventhough Juventus heads into the second leg of the round of 16 clash against Lyon trailing 1-0, it is very capable of scripting a comeback.Relive some of Juventus' best home goals against French opponents in European comeptitions. Check out incredible goals from the likes of Alessandro Del Piero, Dani Alves and Zinedine Zidane. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos