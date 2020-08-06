Football Champions League Champions League WATCH: Man City's first Champions League win against Real Madrid Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the first leg of their round of 16 clash of the 2019/20 Champions League. Team Sportstar 06 August, 2020 18:16 IST Kevin De Bruyne (left) is one of Manchester City's key players and a lot will depend on his shoulders in the second leg. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 06 August, 2020 18:16 IST In February 2020, Manchester City recorded its first-ever Champions League win against Real Madrid. In the first leg of the round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu, City came from behind to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne. The two teams will meet at the Etihad Stadium on August 7 for the second leg of the stage. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos