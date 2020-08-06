Champions League

WATCH: Best Real Madrid comebacks in the Champions League

Eventhough Real Madrid heads into the second leg of the round of 16 clash against Manchester City trailing 2-1, it is very capable of scripting a comeback.

06 August, 2020 18:17 IST
raul zidane cropped

Raul and Zinedine Zidane scored some famous goals for Real Madrid and rescued the team on various occasions.

Eventhough Real Madrid heads into the second leg of the round of 16 clash against Manchester City trailing 2-1, it is very capable of scripting a comeback- just like the club has in the past.

Relive some of Real Madrid's best comebacks in the history of the Champions League in this compilation that features goals from superstars like Raul, Zinedine Zidane, Gareth Bale or Cristiano Ronaldo.

 

 

