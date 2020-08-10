Football Football ISL: Subhasish Bose leaves Mumbai City FC Bose, a left-back, played 34 games for Mumbai City in which he scored a lone goal, which came during its away win against Bengaluru FC. PTI 10 August, 2020 13:25 IST Subhasish Bose is also an India international. - ISL Media PTI 10 August, 2020 13:25 IST Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday confirmed that its defender Subhasish Bose has left the club.“After two memorable seasons with #TheIslanders, Subhasish Bose leaves Mumbai City. Thank you for your contribution to the club. We wish you the best for what’s next!” the club announced on its official Twitter handle.Bose, a left-back, played 34 games for Mumbai City in which he scored a lone goal, which came during its away win against Bengaluru FC.He also had two assists to his name.Recently the club had also announced that experienced midfielder Paulo Machado had also parted ways with the franchise. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos