ISL: Subhasish Bose leaves Mumbai City FC

Bose, a left-back, played 34 games for Mumbai City in which he scored a lone goal, which came during its away win against Bengaluru FC.

10 August, 2020 13:25 IST

Subhasish Bose is also an India international.   -  ISL Media

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday confirmed that its defender Subhasish Bose has left the club.

“After two memorable seasons with #TheIslanders, Subhasish Bose leaves Mumbai City. Thank you for your contribution to the club. We wish you the best for what’s next!” the club announced on its official Twitter handle.

He also had two assists to his name.

Recently the club had also announced that experienced midfielder Paulo Machado had also parted ways with the franchise.

