Goenka: Made decision on ATK Mohun Bagan colours after watching Kolkata derby

Sanjiv Goenka, principal owner ATK Mohun Bagan, said there was no doubt in his mind when it came to retaining the iconic green and maroon colours of Mohun Bagan as the identity of the newly formed club.

"To my mind, it is the recognition of the emotion, the passion, the legacy of Mohun Bagan. We have gone with the Maroon and Green jersey. We have gone with the existing logo and the name of the club will be ATK Mohun Bagan," Goenka told indiansuperleague.com. "When I grew up, Green and Maroon were very much part of my being. A few months ago, I happened to go to the Salt Lake Stadium to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby. And on that day, it was very clear in my mind that the passion that the fans share for green and maroon is the same that I have. And that was the day, at least in my mind that the decision was made. I came and shared it with my team."

READ | ATK Mohun Bagan to retain green and maroon jersey



Mohun Bagan has been an integral member of the Calcutta Football League [CFL] and Goeanka said the club will continue participating in the local tournament apart from the Indian Super League [ISL]. "We will play in the ISL. But, we should be playing in all other leagues as well. And I do not want to over a period of time confine it to local leagues or national leagues only. I think we have to build ourselves, our competencies, our strengths, and capabilities to an extent where we can participate in international competitions. And my target is the AFC Champions League."



Goenka felt that the facilities at the Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata will need to go through modernisation to have world class standards. He said,"If I can, I would like to upgrade the facilities at the Mohun Bagan ground. It is part of the city's history. As we have grown up, each one of us has seen that it is iconic. But, it needs up-gradation, modernisation, and needs to be reconstructed in a manner that is different.

"And, if I can I would definitely like to upgrade the facilities such that to begin with we can have ISL games there. But over a period of time, maybe have AFC games there as well and really build it into a world-class facility."



The club officials are also keen to incorporate the green and maroon colours in the away jersey as well. Goenka said, "The away jersey will be white and red with green and maroon stripes on it. That is not yet unveiled nor is absolutely finalised. We have earlier thought it would be the ATK jersey with the new logo for the away kit. But today, Tumpai (Srinjoy Bose) and Debasish (Dutta) made a very good suggestion that why don't we introduce green and maroon in the jersey. So we will do that."