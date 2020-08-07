Football Football Jamshedpur FC appoints Owen Coyle as head coach The 54-year-old Coyle, a Scot by birth and an Irishman by descent, had propelled Chennaiyin FC to a runner-up finish last season after taking charge mid-season. Amitabha Das Sharma Jamshedpur 07 August, 2020 17:57 IST Owen Coyle will be Jamshedpur FC’s fourth manager in the three years of its existence in the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpics Amitabha Das Sharma Jamshedpur 07 August, 2020 17:57 IST Jamshedpur FC has chosen Owen Coyle for its Indian Super League journey in the upcoming season. The Scottish coach rose to fame last season after taking over as the coach of a faltering Chennaiyin FC in the middle of the tournament and helping the side reach the final(where it lost to ATK).On his new responsibility as the Jamshedpur FC manager, Coyle said that he was conscious of the passionate fans and will try put “a smile on everybody’s face.” READ | Bengaluru FC granted AFC Cup playoff spot Coyle has a rich experience of coaching clubs in England, Scotland and the U.S.A prior to his Indian assignment. “As you are seeing now, football is playing a huge part in bringing smiles in lots of places in the world. I want to make JFC a winning team on the field. And a team that is a representative of the passion of the fans,” Coyle said during an online news conference organised by JFC.When asked about his plans, Coyle said: “It is going to be a huge challenge. Young India players are hugely important and we will have to stand together. I will try to make sure that when they speak about ISL, they speak about Jamshedour FC,” Coyle said.Coyle picked defender Narender Gehlot and midfielder Amarjit Singh as the youngsters to look out for this season. “There are a lot of young talents in the squad. But those who have caught my eye are Narender and Amarjit,” he said.READ| The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super LeagueJamshedpur FC CEO Mukul Choudhari said that the team cannot have a pres-season at its own facility owing to the strict COVID-19 guidelines. “Because of the strict quarantine regulations we cannot train at one venue and play somewhere else. We are waiting for the ISL to announce the competition venue and we will decide our pre-season accordingly,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos