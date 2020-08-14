Football Transfers Transfers Arsenal confirms Willian signing on three-year deal Brazilian midfielder Willian confirmed earlier this month he will be leaving Chelsea after a seven successful seasons at the London club. Team Sportstar LONDON 14 August, 2020 14:45 IST Willian won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup with Chelsea. - ap Team Sportstar LONDON 14 August, 2020 14:45 IST Brazilian midfielder Willian has signed for Arsenal after having spent seven years at London rival Chelsea.The 32-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the FA Cup winner and will wear the number 12 shirt. Willian, who began his career with Corinthians in Sao Paulo, joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013. Throughout his seven years at Chelsea, he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League. He made 339 appearances, with 63 goals and 56 assists in that time.He was out of contract this summer and had failed to agree a new long-term deal with the club.Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said, “I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us. We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions. "He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos