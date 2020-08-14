Arsenal confirms Willian signing on three-year deal

Brazilian midfielder Willian has signed for Arsenal after having spent seven years at London rival Chelsea.

The 32-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the FA Cup winner and will wear the number 12 shirt.

Willian, who began his career with Corinthians in Sao Paulo, joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013. Throughout his seven years at Chelsea, he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the Europa League. He made 339 appearances, with 63 goals and 56 assists in that time.

He was out of contract this summer and had failed to agree a new long-term deal with the club.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said, “I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us. We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

"He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs.”