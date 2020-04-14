Coronavirus: AFC extends postponement of all matches

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed all the matches scheduled to be held in May and June due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Asian football's governing body said in a statement.

"Following the continued preventive measures and travel restrictions put in place by several Governments, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided today to postpone all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice," the statement read.

"The latest decision reinforces the AFC’s commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, participating teams, officials, fans and all stakeholders," it added.

Having earlier postponed the matches that were scheduled to held in March and April, the AFC said it will continue to assess the situation arising out of the pandemic and explore all possible options to complete the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup group-stage matches.

"The AFC will also continue to engage and consult with the Participating Member Associations in the AFC Club Competitions and will explore all possible options in order to complete the 2020 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Group Stages," the statement concluded.