Football Football Coronavirus: Roma will not travel for Sevilla match as plane unauthorised to land The coronavirus outbreak has meant Roma is not allowed to travel to Spain for its Europa League tie with Sevilla as its plane hasn't been authorised to land. Chris Myson 11 March, 2020 18:31 IST Both legs of their Europa League tie had been due to take place behind closed doors. - Getty Images Chris Myson 11 March, 2020 18:31 IST Roma has announced they will not travel to Spain for the first leg of its Europa League last-16 match against Sevilla on Thursday. The Italian club said on Twitter on Wednesday that its "plane from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain", adding UEFA would provide a further update. Both legs of the tie had been due to take place behind closed doors.ALSO READ| Coronavirus impact on sports: Asia XI vs World XI postponed, SAI closes Bengaluru centre Italy is in lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, with significant travel restrictions in place across the country. There have been over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy, where 631 people have died. Spain is also one of the worst-affected countries in Europe as there have been over 2,000 confirmed cases and 47 deaths. Several airlines have already stopped flying to Italy during the outbreak. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos