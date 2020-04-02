Coronavirus: Chelsea partners with domestic abuse charity

Chelsea has partnered with domestic abuse charity Refuge to raise awareness and funds in support of women and children who suffer from the issue during the coronavirus lockdown.

Experts have warned that the virus outbreak will lead to a “domestic abuse pandemic“.

Self-isolation has the potential to aggravate pre-existing abusive behaviours by perpetrators and can make it more challenging for women to report and seek support.

Players from Chelsea’s men’s and women’s teams have taken part in a digital campaign, with the Premier League club promising to match all donations received in the next six-week period.

“Domestic violence is such a serious issue in society and we must double our efforts to look after those in danger during this ongoing pandemic,” Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said.

“I am so proud of my club for supporting Refuge in their vital work protecting vulnerable women and children.”

Sandra Horley, chief executive of Refuge, added: “This is a life and death issue. Now, more than ever, Refuge needs to reach women and their children who are in need of its services.

“Thanks to Chelsea FC and its supporters we hope to raise much needed funds and reach many more women experiencing abuse. Together we can save and change lives.”