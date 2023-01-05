Football

Al Nassr FC's first match after Ronaldo signing postponed due to bad weather

Al Nassr FC, the new club of Cristiano Ronaldo, had to call off its match against Al Ta’i due to adverse weather conditions, the Saudi Arabia club announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
05 January, 2023 19:23 IST
This was the club’s first match after its signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer.

This was the club's first match after its signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer.

“Due to heavy rain and weather conditions impacting the stadium’s electricity, we have been officially informed that tonight’s match against Al Ta’i is postponed for 24 hours. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to fans and wish everyone safe travels,” the club wrote on Twitter.

Five time Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Arabian club after the FIFA World Cup in a deal which saw his salary reportedly burgeon to 200 million euros.

“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge,” Ronaldo had said after joining the club.

“Nobody knows this, but I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia, the U.S., even Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me. I gave my word to this club,” Ronaldo added. “I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity.”

