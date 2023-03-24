Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo shattered yet another record and topped the list of players with the most international appearances with 197 caps.

The 38-year-old—playing his first match in national colours after the heartbreaking quarterfinal exit at Qatar World Cup— achieved this feat in the Euro 2024 qualifying match against Liechtenstein Estadio Jose Alvalade stadium on Friday.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, has 118 international goals under his belt.

The former Real Madrid stalwart currently occupies the No.1 spot among the top goalscorers in men’s international football. Iranian legend Ali Daei is second with 109 goals, closely followed by Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Last year, Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cup editions after scoring against Ghana in Portugal’s campaign opener.

Portugal was drawn alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Slovakia in Group J of Euro qualifiers. Roberto Martinez’ men will next travel to Luxembourg on March 27.

Top 10 players with most international caps:

Rank Player Country International appearances 1. Cristiano Ronaldo* Portugal 197 2. Baer Al-Mutawa* Kuwait 196 3. Soh Chin Ann Malaysia 195 4. Ahmed Hassan Egypt 184 5. Ahmed Mubarak Oman 183 6. Sergio Ramos Spain 180 7. Andres Guardado* Mexico 179 8. Mohamed Al-Deayea Saudi Arabia 178 9. Claudio Sanchez Mexico 177 10. Gianluigi Buffon Italy 176

*active players