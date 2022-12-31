Ronaldo highest paid footballer in history after Al Nassr deal

Football

Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated by Manchester United in November, would earn more than $200 million a year at Al Nassr, which is more than ten times what he earned annually at Old Trafford.

31 December, 2022 13:09 IST
FILE PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo smiles after qualifying for the quarterfinals as Portugal beats Switzerland 6-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 clash at Lusail Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo signing two and a half years contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr created a new record as the Portuguese footballer became the highest-paid footballer ever in history.

Also Read | Ronaldo completes deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Al Nassr has not yet disclosed the particulars of the deal, but The Sun reported that the 37-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker would earn more than $200 million a year, which is more than 10 times what he earned annually at Old Trafford. Ronaldo reportedly made about $31 million a year at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the news agency AFP reported that Ronaldo would earn more than 200 million euros per season at Al Nassr.

Ronaldo was a free agent since November, when Manchester United terminated his contract in the backdrop of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the Qatar World Cup. Since his transfer to Manchester United in 2003, Ronaldo played for two more clubs - Real Madrid and Juventus - before returning for his second spell with the Premier League in 2021.

Also Read | Messi, Ronaldo likely to play friendly in January

At the Saudi Arabian club, Ronaldo will continue to wear the No. 7 jersey, as revealed by his photograph posted by Al Nassr.

