Ronaldo highest paid footballer in history after Al Nassr deal

Cristiano Ronaldo signing two and a half years contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr created a new record as the Portuguese footballer became the highest-paid footballer ever in history.

Al Nassr has not yet disclosed the particulars of the deal, but The Sun reported that the 37-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker would earn more than $200 million a year, which is more than 10 times what he earned annually at Old Trafford. Ronaldo reportedly made about $31 million a year at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the news agency AFP reported that Ronaldo would earn more than 200 million euros per season at Al Nassr.

Ronaldo was a free agent since November, when Manchester United terminated his contract in the backdrop of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the Qatar World Cup. Since his transfer to Manchester United in 2003, Ronaldo played for two more clubs - Real Madrid and Juventus - before returning for his second spell with the Premier League in 2021.

At the Saudi Arabian club, Ronaldo will continue to wear the No. 7 jersey, as revealed by his photograph posted by Al Nassr.