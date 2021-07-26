Cristiano Ronaldo undergoes Juventus medical ahead of 2021-22 season

Juventus and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo underwent his medical in Turin on Monday ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Four of his teammates, Dejan Kulusevski, Matthijs De Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot returning from Euro 2020 also had their medical ahead of the new season.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Old Lady and was reportedly set to meet the manager to clear speculations regarding his move to Ligue 1 giant Paris Saint-Germain.

On his arrival at the team’s medical centre on Monday, scores of fans greeted him while he gave some autographs.

Ronaldo has had a rough with Juventus last season, with his team losing the Scudetto after nine years.

The Old Lady of Turin saw their manager Pirlo get the sack, as it got eliminated from the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in the round of 16 and clung to a fourth position to seal a birth for next year’s UCL.

Juventus will open the new season at Udinese with Allegri as its manager, someone it had sacked after winning five consecutive Serie A titles.

It was Allegri who had signed Ronaldo in 2018. The Portuguese has scored 101 goals in total for the club in 133 games since.

It remains to be seen if Allegri can rejuvenate Ronaldo and Juventus like before.