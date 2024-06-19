Euro 2024: Croatia vs Albania predicted lineups, formations

Croatia and Albania will play their second Euro 2024 Group B match at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

A loss to Albania on Wednesday would almost mean elimination, which might prompt head coach Zlatko Dalic to change his starting eleven.

Albania, which played out a respectable 2-1 loss to defending champion Italy in their opening fixture, will aim to follow the same script by scoring an early goal like Nedim Bajrami did against Italy in 23 seconds, making it the fastest goal in Euros history, and then aim to capitalise on the contest.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the possible starting eleven of both teams.

Croatia vs Albania predicted XI

Croatia predicted XI(4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Sucic, Kovacic; Majer, Budimir, Kramaric

Albania predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Laci, Bajrami, Hoxha; Broja