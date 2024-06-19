Croatia vs Albania LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview

PREVIEW

Chastened by defeats to the heavyweights of Group B, Croatia and Albania both need a win in their clash on Wednesday to ignite their Euro 2024 campaign and give them hope of progressing.

Croatia has a rich World Cup history but has never replicated that at the Euros and began its latest attempt with a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Spain.

Albania is at only its second major tournament and performed creditably against defending champion Italy in their opening match, taking an early lead before succumbing 2-1.

Both teams urgently need points in their second game at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, either to compete for the two qualifying spots or to bolster their chances of being one of the four best third-placed teams who will progress to the knockouts.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE