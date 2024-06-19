PREVIEW
Chastened by defeats to the heavyweights of Group B, Croatia and Albania both need a win in their clash on Wednesday to ignite their Euro 2024 campaign and give them hope of progressing.
Croatia has a rich World Cup history but has never replicated that at the Euros and began its latest attempt with a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Spain.
Albania is at only its second major tournament and performed creditably against defending champion Italy in their opening match, taking an early lead before succumbing 2-1.
Both teams urgently need points in their second game at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, either to compete for the two qualifying spots or to bolster their chances of being one of the four best third-placed teams who will progress to the knockouts.
(with inputs from Reuters)
Read full preview HERE
When and where will the Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match kick-off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match in India?
Where can you live stream the Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024 Group F points table: Turkey tops standings despite Portugal beating Czechia 2-1
- Croatia vs Albania LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
- Who is Francisco Conceicao, the scorer of the winning goal in Portugal vs Czechia at Euro 2024?
- Euro 2024: Why was Portugal’s goal ruled off-side with Cristiano Ronaldo at the centre of it?
- Euro 2024: Conceicao nets stoppage-time winner as Portugal beats Czechia 2-1
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE