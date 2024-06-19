MagazineBuy Print

Croatia vs Albania LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group B clash between Croatia and Albania.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Croatia midfielder Luka Modric (L)) and Albania defender Elseid Hysaj.
From left to right: Croatia midfielder Luka Modric (L)) and Albania defender Elseid Hysaj. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right: Croatia midfielder Luka Modric (L)) and Albania defender Elseid Hysaj. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Chastened by defeats to the heavyweights of Group B, Croatia and Albania both need a win in their clash on Wednesday to ignite their Euro 2024 campaign and give them hope of progressing.

Croatia has a rich World Cup history but has never replicated that at the Euros and began its latest attempt with a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Spain.

Albania is at only its second major tournament and performed creditably against defending champion Italy in their opening match, taking an early lead before succumbing 2-1.

Both teams urgently need points in their second game at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, either to compete for the two qualifying spots or to bolster their chances of being one of the four best third-placed teams who will progress to the knockouts.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 19, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match in India?
The Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

