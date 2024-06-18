MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EURO 2024: Licking their wounds, Croatia and Albania prepare for Group B dogfight

Croatia has a rich World Cup history but has never replicated that at the Euros and began its latest attempt with a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Spain.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 20:58 IST , HAMBURG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Croatia’s midfielder Luka Modric in action.
Croatia’s midfielder Luka Modric in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Croatia’s midfielder Luka Modric in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chastened by defeats to the heavyweights of Group B, Croatia and Albania both need a win in their clash on Wednesday to ignite their Euro 2024 campaign and give them hope of progressing.

Croatia has a rich World Cup history but has never replicated that at the Euros and began its latest attempt with a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Spain.

Albania is at only its second major tournament and performed creditably against defending champions Italy in its opening match, taking an early lead before succumbing 2-1.

Both teams urgently need points in their second game at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, either to compete for the two qualifying spots or to bolster their chances of being one of the four best third-placed teams who will progress to the knockouts.

Croatia’s coach Zlatko Dalic wants more aggression and speed from a team oozing quality -- from veteran midfielder Luka Modric, 38, at probably his last big tournament, to classy defender Josko Gvardiol, 22, at the other end of his career.

“We know what we’re up against. We have two difficult matches. It’s not over, keep your heads up. Our goal is to advance from the group and we will do our best to achieve that,” Dalic said of a game Croatian media have billed as do-or-die.

“Everything is still in our hands, still under our control. We need to be better... It’s up to me to turn things around, point out the flaws and not dwell too much on the Spain match.”

Despite being viewed as minnows, Albania topped their qualifying group over teams such as the Czech Republic and Poland and are not at the tournament to make up the numbers.

Their Brazilian coach Sylvinho will try to keep his team disciplined before hitting Croatia on the break -- as they did against Italy with a goal after 23 seconds and so nearly again at the end when they narrowly failed to equalise.

“I have seen other sides in this tournament. If you try and go toe-to-toe with them, they will score five or six against you,” he said. “It’s only our second time here in the Euros. We have young players, very good players, but it’s not easy.”

Right winger Jasir Asani is Albania’s main threat in what is the nation’s first game against Croatia.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Croatia /

Albania

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Licking their wounds, Croatia and Albania prepare for Group B dogfight
    Reuters
  2. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates: Neeraj returns to action at Paavo Nurmi Games as he prepares for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: Asha Sobhana credits WPL and RCB for turnaround of her cricketing fortunes
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Haris Rauf gets into spat, says will not hesitate to respond when family is dragged
    PTI
  5. Turkey vs Georgia, EURO 2024 LIVE: Lineups out for TUR v GEO; Group F opener updates; Calhanoglu, Kvaratskhelia start
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. EURO 2024: Licking their wounds, Croatia and Albania prepare for Group B dogfight
    Reuters
  2. Turkey vs Georgia, EURO 2024 LIVE: Lineups out for TUR v GEO; Group F opener updates; Calhanoglu, Kvaratskhelia start
    Team Sportstar
  3. SCO vs SUI, EURO 2024: Tartan Army and Switzerland brace for Scotland’s expected backlash
    Reuters
  4. GER vs HUN, Euro 2024: Germany title credentials to be tested in Hungary grudge match
    Reuters
  5. EURO 2024: Weather warning shuts down Berlin’s European Championship fan zones
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. EURO 2024: Licking their wounds, Croatia and Albania prepare for Group B dogfight
    Reuters
  2. Neeraj Chopra Live Updates: Neeraj returns to action at Paavo Nurmi Games as he prepares for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: Asha Sobhana credits WPL and RCB for turnaround of her cricketing fortunes
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Haris Rauf gets into spat, says will not hesitate to respond when family is dragged
    PTI
  5. Turkey vs Georgia, EURO 2024 LIVE: Lineups out for TUR v GEO; Group F opener updates; Calhanoglu, Kvaratskhelia start
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment