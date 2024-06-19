Croatia and Albania will clash in their second Euro 2024 Group B clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.
Both teams started their campaign on a losing note. Croatia opened with a 3-0 loss against Spain, while Albania went down 2-1 against the defending champion.
While the Croats enter into this match as favourites, Albania has shown that its team has plenty of fight in it with the way it posed a challenge for Italy.
What is the head-to-head record between Croatia and Albania?
The Euro 2024 Group B clash will pit both teams against each other for the first time in their history, and it remains to be seen, which outfit comes out on top.
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup 2024: Adapting to conditions is a mark of good batsmanship, says Suryakumar Yadav
- EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship today?
- Euro 2024 Group F points table: Turkey tops standings despite Portugal beating Czechia 2-1
- Croatia vs Albania LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
- Croatia vs Albania, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CRO v ALB Group B clash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE