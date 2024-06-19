MagazineBuy Print

Croatia vs Albania, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CRO v ALB Group B clash

The Euro 2024 Group B clash will pit both teams against each other for the first time in their history, and it remains to be seen, which outfit comes out on top.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Albania’s Brazilian head coach Sylvinho (L) and Croatia’s head coach Zlatko Dalic
From left to right: Albania's Brazilian head coach Sylvinho (L) and Croatia's head coach Zlatko Dalic | Photo Credit: AFP
From left to right: Albania’s Brazilian head coach Sylvinho (L) and Croatia’s head coach Zlatko Dalic | Photo Credit: AFP

Croatia and Albania will clash in their second Euro 2024 Group B clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Both teams started their campaign on a losing note. Croatia opened with a 3-0 loss against Spain, while Albania went down 2-1 against the defending champion.

While the Croats enter into this match as favourites, Albania has shown that its team has plenty of fight in it with the way it posed a challenge for Italy.

What is the head-to-head record between Croatia and Albania?

The Euro 2024 Group B clash will pit both teams against each other for the first time in their history, and it remains to be seen, which outfit comes out on top.

