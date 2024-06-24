Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of CRO v ITA Group B match

With wounds to dress and points to prove, Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in Monday’s decisive Group B match.
Italy’s chastening 1-0 defeat by a dominant Spain on Thursday and Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Albania after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser left both teams anxiously glancing at the table heading into their last game.
With midfield conjurer Luka Modric, now 38, converted full-back Ivan Perisic, 35, and forward Andrej Kramaric, 33, coach Zlatko Dalic has kept faith with the old guard that has served him so well in the past.
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti said his players lacked freshness against Spain, and wondered whether they needed more rest after Spain’s relentless attacks left them chasing shadows for most of the 90 minutes.
CROATIA VS SPAIN PREDICTED LINEUPS
Croatia predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Livaković, Stanišić, Šutalo, Erlić, Gvardiol, Modrić, Kovačić, Pašalić, Sučić, Kramarić, Budimir
Italy predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma, Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco, Cristante, Barella, Chiesa, Pellegrini, Zaccagni, Retegui
