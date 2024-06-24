MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Colombia vs Paraguay Group D match?

The match between Colombia and Paraguay on Monday at the 2024 Copa America will be Herrera’s debut as a referee in the Copa America.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 21:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Herrera has officiated 197 matches in the Argentine Primera Division, having dished out 1050 yellow cards in that time.
Herrera has officiated 197 matches in the Argentine Primera Division, having dished out 1050 yellow cards in that time. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Herrera has officiated 197 matches in the Argentine Primera Division, having dished out 1050 yellow cards in that time. | Photo Credit: AFP

Colombia will open its Copa America 2024 campaign against Paraguay in a Group D clash on Monday at the NRG Stadium in Houston, United States of America.

Argentinian referee Dario Herrera will be officiating the match proceedings on the pitch when Colombia takes on Paraguay.

Herrera made his debut as a league referee back in 2013 and he became a FIFA referee in 2015.

The Argentine has officiated 197 matches in the Argentine Primera Division, having dished out 1050 yellow cards in that time.

Moreover, he has refereed two International Friendlies and five World Cup Qualifiers in South America. The match between Colombia and Paraguay on Monday will be Herrera’s debut as a referee in the Copa America.

Complete list of match officials for Colombia vs Paraguay
Referee: Dario Herrera (ARG)
Assistant referees: Juan P Belatti (ARG), Cristian Navarro (ARG)
Fourth Official: Ivo Mendez (BOL)
Fifth Official: Jose Antelo (BOL)
VAR: Silvio Trucco (ARG)
Assistant VAR: Rodrigo Carvajal (CHI)

Related Topics

Colombia /

Paraguay /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Snoop Dogg lights up US Olympic trials in sprint, commentary stint
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 194/5 (18.4); Stoinis removes Dube on 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI: Changes in domestic season, success of ODI World Cup 2023, IPL and WPL discussed in meeting
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IND vs AUS: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma during T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: Apuia Ralte to move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, confirms Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Colombia vs Paraguay Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Colombia vs Paraguay, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of COL vs PAR Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Hungary’s Szoboszlai angered by medical response to Varga collision
    Reuters
  4. Colombia vs Paraguay LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in COL v PAR, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Brazil vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Snoop Dogg lights up US Olympic trials in sprint, commentary stint
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 194/5 (18.4); Stoinis removes Dube on 28
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI: Changes in domestic season, success of ODI World Cup 2023, IPL and WPL discussed in meeting
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IND vs AUS: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma during T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL: Apuia Ralte to move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, confirms Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment