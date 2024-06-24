Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Colombia vs Paraguay Group D match?

Colombia will open its Copa America 2024 campaign against Paraguay in a Group D clash on Monday at the NRG Stadium in Houston, United States of America.

Argentinian referee Dario Herrera will be officiating the match proceedings on the pitch when Colombia takes on Paraguay.

Herrera made his debut as a league referee back in 2013 and he became a FIFA referee in 2015.

The Argentine has officiated 197 matches in the Argentine Primera Division, having dished out 1050 yellow cards in that time.

Moreover, he has refereed two International Friendlies and five World Cup Qualifiers in South America. The match between Colombia and Paraguay on Monday will be Herrera’s debut as a referee in the Copa America.