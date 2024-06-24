Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Colombia vs Paraguay Group D match?

Colombia will open its Copa America 2024 campaign against Paraguay in a Group D clash on Monday at the NRG Stadium in Houston, United States of America.
Argentinian referee Dario Herrera will be officiating the match proceedings on the pitch when Colombia takes on Paraguay.
Herrera made his debut as a league referee back in 2013 and he became a FIFA referee in 2015.
The Argentine has officiated 197 matches in the Argentine Primera Division, having dished out 1050 yellow cards in that time.
Moreover, he has refereed two International Friendlies and five World Cup Qualifiers in South America. The match between Colombia and Paraguay on Monday will be Herrera’s debut as a referee in the Copa America.
Complete list of match officials for Colombia vs Paraguay
Latest on Sportstar
- Snoop Dogg lights up US Olympic trials in sprint, commentary stint
- India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 194/5 (18.4); Stoinis removes Dube on 28
- BCCI: Changes in domestic season, success of ODI World Cup 2023, IPL and WPL discussed in meeting
- IND vs AUS: Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma during T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight against Australia
- ISL: Apuia Ralte to move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, confirms Mumbai City FC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE