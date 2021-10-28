Football Football Dane Kjaer signs new three-year contract at AC Milan The 32-year-old defender's existing deal was due to expire next year but the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday that it will now run through until June 2024. Reuters MILAN 28 October, 2021 10:19 IST Kjaer (right) has made 66 appearances in all competitions for Milan and received much acclaim for his role in resuscitating his Denmark teammate Christian Eriksen after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Euros in June. - REUTERS Reuters MILAN 28 October, 2021 10:19 IST AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer signed a new three-year contract, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday.The 32-year-old's existing deal was due to expire next year, but will now run through until June 2024.Kjaer has made 66 appearances in all competitions for Milan. He received much acclaim for his role in resuscitating Christian Eriksen after his Denmark team mate suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Euros in June.ALSO READ | Serie A round-up: Sassuolo wins 2-1 at Juventus on Lopez goal in stoppage time He was also named in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award by France Football magazine."Simon is an exemplary professional on and off the pitch," Milan said in a statement. "Kjaer and AC Milan will continue their journey together." Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :