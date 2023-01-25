Football

Dani Alves sexual assault case: Lawyer who worked for Messi joins Brazilian’s defense team

Renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell will try to help Alves in his defense against sexual assault accusations made by a woman he met at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30.

AP
25 January, 2023 09:07 IST
25 January, 2023 09:07 IST
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a woman in Barcelona.

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a woman in Barcelona. | Photo Credit: ULISES RUIZ

Renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell will try to help Alves in his defense against sexual assault accusations made by a woman he met at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30.

The lawyer who worked for Lionel Messi in his tax fraud case has been added to the defense team of former Barcelona defender Dani Alves, who is facing sexual assault charges.

Renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell will try to help Alves in his defense against sexual assault accusations made by a woman he met at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30.

Martell was part of the defense team when Messi was found guilty of tax fraud and sentenced to 21 months in prison in 2016 in Spain, though the sentence was suspended and the Argentina star did not have to serve time.

Also Read
Alves moved to new detention center for security reasons

The 39-year-old Alves has been in jail since Friday after a judge ordered him to be detained without the possibility of bail following the testimony from the player, his accuser and a witness.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Alves’ relatives had asked for changes in his defense team after he was jailed and denied bail, according to Spanish media.

Alves has won 42 titles in his soccer career, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup in Qatar, the only major title to elude him.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us