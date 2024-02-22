Dani Alves guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to jail

Former Barcelona footballer Dani Alves has been found guilty of nightclub sexual assault and sentenced to four years and six months in jail.
The former Brazil international has been on remand since being arrested last year.
During his career, he played for Barcelona in two different spells, making over 400 appearances for the club and winning six league titles and three Champions Leagues. He was also selected for Brazil’s 2022 World Cup squad.
However, his most recent club, Mexican team Pumas UNAM, terminated his contract abruptly in January 2023.
