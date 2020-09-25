Football Football West Ham's Moyes returns second positive COVID-19 test - reports David Moyes will not take charge of West Ham United's Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and the League Cup fourth-round tie against Everton. Reuters London 25 September, 2020 17:33 IST Moyes, as well as players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had returned positive tests on Tuesday ahead of West Ham's League Cup third-round match against Hull City at London Stadium. - Getty Images Reuters London 25 September, 2020 17:33 IST David Moyes will not take charge of West Ham United's Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and the League Cup fourth-round tie against Everton after returning a second positive COVID-19 test, The Times reported.Moyes, as well as players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had returned positive tests on Tuesday ahead of West Ham's League Cup third-round match against Hull City at London Stadium.READ: West Ham boss Moyes, two players test positive for COVID-19The Times said West Ham were hoping for a negative test result on Thursday that would allow Moyes to return for Sunday's Premier League match against Wolves but the positive test means Alan Irvine will take the reins again. West Ham did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Moyes could return to the dugout for the Premier League clash against Leicester City on October 4 if he tests negative after his period of isolation, The Times said. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos