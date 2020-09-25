Football

West Ham's Moyes returns second positive COVID-19 test - reports

David Moyes will not take charge of West Ham United's Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and the League Cup fourth-round tie against Everton.

Reuters
London 25 September, 2020 17:33 IST
David Moyes

Moyes, as well as players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had returned positive tests on Tuesday ahead of West Ham's League Cup third-round match against Hull City at London Stadium.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
London 25 September, 2020 17:33 IST

David Moyes will not take charge of West Ham United's Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers and the League Cup fourth-round tie against Everton after returning a second positive COVID-19 test, The Times reported.

Moyes, as well as players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen, had returned positive tests on Tuesday ahead of West Ham's League Cup third-round match against Hull City at London Stadium.

READ: West Ham boss Moyes, two players test positive for COVID-19

The Times said West Ham were hoping for a negative test result on Thursday that would allow Moyes to return for Sunday's Premier League match against Wolves but the positive test means Alan Irvine will take the reins again. West Ham did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moyes could return to the dugout for the Premier League clash against Leicester City on October 4 if he tests negative after his period of isolation, The Times said.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos