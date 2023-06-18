Tottenham completes permanent signing of Kulusevski from Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur completed the permanent signing of Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on Saturday on a five year deal to 2028.
Kulusevski, 23, joined the Premier League side from the Serie A club on an 18 month loan in January last year with an option to buy for 35 million euros ($38.27 million).
British media reported a reduced 25 million pound ($32.04 million) fee had been agreed.
Kulusevski scored with an assist on his first league start for Spurs, a 3-2 victory over Manchester City in February 2022 and made 37 appearances last season.
Tottenham last week appointed Australian former Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.
