Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham completes permanent signing of Kulusevski from Juventus

Kulusevski joined the Premier League side from the Serie A club on an 18 month loan in January last year with an option to buy for 35 million euros ($38.27 million).

Published : Jun 18, 2023 09:49 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham player Dejan Kulusevski applauds during the Premier League match against Leeds United at Elland Road on May 28, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham player Dejan Kulusevski applauds during the Premier League match against Leeds United at Elland Road on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham player Dejan Kulusevski applauds during the Premier League match against Leeds United at Elland Road on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur completed the permanent signing of Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on Saturday on a five year deal to 2028.

Kulusevski, 23, joined the Premier League side from the Serie A club on an 18 month loan in January last year with an option to buy for 35 million euros ($38.27 million).

Also Read | Robust Austria claims away point in Belgium

British media reported a reduced 25 million pound ($32.04 million) fee had been agreed.

Kulusevski scored with an assist on his first league start for Spurs, a 3-2 victory over Manchester City in February 2022 and made 37 appearances last season.

Tottenham last week appointed Australian former Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Dejan Kulusevski /

Juventus

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham completes permanent signing of Kulusevski from Juventus
    Reuters
  2. Blood, sweat and grit - Tejaswin Shankar gives his all to clinch decathlon gold, thanks fellow decathletes for pushing him
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Robust Austria claims away point in Belgium
    Reuters
  4. US Open in LA turns into a quiet major with limited crowds and tough walk
    AP
  5. Ashes 2023: Khawaja savours ‘emotional’ hundred as Broad blasts ‘soulless’ pitch
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tottenham completes permanent signing of Kulusevski from Juventus
    Reuters
  2. Robust Austria claims away point in Belgium
    Reuters
  3. Bruno Fernandes strikes twice as Portugal eases past Bosnia
    Reuters
  4. Brazil overwhelms Guinea 4-1 in anti-racism friendly
    Reuters
  5. India vs Lebanon LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Intercontinental Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham completes permanent signing of Kulusevski from Juventus
    Reuters
  2. Blood, sweat and grit - Tejaswin Shankar gives his all to clinch decathlon gold, thanks fellow decathletes for pushing him
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Robust Austria claims away point in Belgium
    Reuters
  4. US Open in LA turns into a quiet major with limited crowds and tough walk
    AP
  5. Ashes 2023: Khawaja savours ‘emotional’ hundred as Broad blasts ‘soulless’ pitch
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment