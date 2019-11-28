Football Football Inter legend Stankovic named academy coach Former Serbia international Dejan Stankovic, who had a nine-year association with the Nerazzurri, is back at Inter Milan as a coach. Brendan McLoughlin 28 November, 2019 22:09 IST Dejan Stankovic won the Champions League and five Serie A titles with Inter Milan. - Getty Images Brendan McLoughlin 28 November, 2019 22:09 IST Inter Milan legend Dejan Stankovic has returned to the club after accepting a coaching role in the club's youth academy. The former Serbia international, who won the Champions League and five Serie A titles with the Italian giant, will focus on the "formation of individual technique" at San Siro. Stankovic will work alongside his 17-year-old son Filip, who is a goalkeeper on the books at Inter. Since retiring in 2013, when he ended a nine-year association with the Nerazzurri as a player, Stankovic has carried out a variety of roles including assistant boss at Udinese, Inter team co-ordinator and an advisory role at UEFA. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos