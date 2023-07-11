MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Suarez joins Villarreal on a three-year deal

Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez has joined La Liga side Villarreal on a three-year deal for an unspecified fee on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 15:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Suarez, 29, played for the Yellow Submarine in the 2015/16 season, on loan from Sevilla FC, with great success. That season he played a total of 48 games, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists.

WATCH | All you need to know about Real Madrid’s latest signing Arda Guler

He was an important part of Villarreal CF’s run to the semi-finals of the Europa League – which he finished as the competition’s top scorer - and fourth spot finish in the league.

Villarreal will face Real Betis in it’s campaign opener on August 13.

