WATCH: All you need to know about Real Madrid’s latest signing Arda Guler

The 18-year-old Turkey international arrives from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract. He will be officially introduced by Madrid on Friday.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 13:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Real Madrid reached a deal to sign Arda Guler on Thursday, adding another young player to its midfield.

WATCH | Nasser al-Khelaifi: ‘PSG will not let Kylian Mbappe go for free’

Spanish media said the talented youngster arrives on a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.7 million), with add-ons that could reach 30 million euros ($31.6 million).

Güler, an attacking midfielder, made his Fenerbahce debut in 2021 and has nine goals to his name. He also has four appearances for the senior national team with a goal, which came against Wales in the Euro 2024 qualifier last month.

He has just been crowned a Turkish Cup champion with Fenerbahce this season, as well as being voted man of the match in the final. He is also a full international and the youngest player ever to score for the Turkish national side - he opened his account at just 18 years and 114 days old.

-AP

