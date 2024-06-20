MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Denmark vs England all time head-to-head record

The two sides last met in the semifinal of Euro 2020, where England beat Denmark 2-1, thanks to a extra time winner by Harry Kane.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 10:30 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
England’s Jude Bellingham and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.
England’s Jude Bellingham and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s Jude Bellingham and Denmark’s Christian Eriksen. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

If England tempered lofty expectations as a favourite for Euro 2024 with a nervy and unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia, the Three Lions will hope to make a firmer statement when they clash with Denmark on Thursday and build on their Group C lead.

Marauding midfielder Jude Bellingham’s first-half brilliance was the one major bright spot in a tournament opener that likely sent Gareth Southgate back to the drawing board as he continues to figure out how to make all his talented pieces fit.

Denmark can exact some revenge against England, which edged it 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2020 European Championship.

The Danes drew 1-1 with Slovenia in their opener on Saturday, an afternoon flushed with emotion at the return to the Euros of midfielder Christian Eriksen. Three years after he suffered a cardiac arrest during play at the last tournament, Eriksen scored the Danes’ lone goal.

England was fortunate to open the tournament with a victory, but it did not entirely feel like one -- it has the chance to ramp up the feelgood factor against Denmark.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

DENMARK VS SLOVENIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 22

Denmark: 4

England: 13

Draws: 5

LAST FIVE MEETINGS BETWEEN DENMARK AND SLOVENIA

07 Jul 2021: England 2-1 Denmark (Euros)
14 Oct 2020: England 0-1 Denmark (Nations League)
08 Sep 2020: Denmark 0-0 England (Nations League)
05 Mar 2014: England 1-0 Denmark (Friendly)
09 Feb 2011: Denmark 1-2 England (Friendly)

